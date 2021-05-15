— On Sunday afternoon, around 58% of North Carolina's gas stations were showing fuel shortages.

Colonial Pipeline announced it had resumed "normal operations" on Saturday night. According data from GasBuddy, "the epicenter of of restoration efforts appears to be in NC at present time."

The WRAL Fuel Tracker showed many stations in the Triangle had gas – but many of them didn't have all of their normal options available.

"Most stations are likely 100% focusing on replenishing regular gasoline at present," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

After they have replenished those stores, he said, they will likely begin focusing on premium.

After several days of gas demand falling, it suddenly shot up to a new pandemic high in the US, according to De Haan.

"Saturday US gasoline demand fell 14.9% from the Saturday prior, as Americans shifted fill ups to earlier in the week. Overall, weekly demand (Sun-Sat) rose 0.63% from the prior week, a NEW weekly pandemic high," he tweeted.

Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations Saturday

Colonial Pipeline said in a tweet, “We have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve,” Colonial Pipeline said in a tweet Saturday. Those markets include Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“All of these markets are now receiving product from our pipeline,” the company said, noting how its employees across the pipeline “worked safely and tirelessly around the clock to get our lines up and running.”

Gas shortages, which spread from the South, all but emptying stations in Washington, D.C., have been improving since a peak on Thursday night. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told The Associated Press on Friday that the nation is “over the hump” on gas shortages, with about 200 stations returning to service every hour.

“It’s still going to work its way through the system over the next few days, but we should be back to normal fairly soon," she said.

Some stations were still out of gas in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday. Driver Jermaine Barnes told CBS17 the shortage has made him more conservative with his trips.

“I’m not going places I don’t need to go,” he said. “I’m not visiting people. I’m watching where I’m driving. I’m doing everything different right now.”

Some drivers responded angrily on Facebook Saturday to a post by ABC-13 in Asheville, North Carolina, about the pipeline resuming normal operations. Several said the majority of gas stations still did not have fuel and those that did receive deliveries were quickly selling out.

Martha Meade, manager for public and government relations at AAA Mid-Atlantic, said many gas stations in the Virginia area still did not have gas on Saturday. But she said “lines have diminished from the height of the crisis” and “panic buying has subsided.”

Multiple sources confirmed to The Associated Press that Colonial Pipeline had paid the criminals who committed the cyberattack a ransom of nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency for the software decryption key required to unscramble their data network.

The ransom — 75 Bitcoin — was paid last Saturday, a day after the criminals locked up Colonial’s corporate network, according to Tom Robinson, co-founder of the cryptocurrency-tracking firm Elliptic. Prior to Robinson’s blog post, two people briefed on the case had confirmed the payment amount to AP.

The pipeline system delivers about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast.