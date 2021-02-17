  • Closings

    1 closing/delay reported. View all

  • Weather

    75 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Orange counties. Details

Business

Wholesale prices surge 1.3% in January, led by energy spike

Posted February 17, 2021 8:50 a.m. EST
Updated February 17, 2021 8:51 a.m. EST

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August 2020, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline. The Labor Department said Thursday, Sept. 10 that the August advance in the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6% surge in June which was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices surged 1.3% in January, pushed higher by a big jump in energy costs.

The bigger-than-expected increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009, according to the Labor Department on Wednesday. It followed much milder inflation readings of 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November.

The big jump, which reflected higher costs for energy and services, left wholesale prices rising over the past 12 months by 1.7%, the largest 12-month increase in a year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food, rose 1.2% in January, and 2% over the past 12 months.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.