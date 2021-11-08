— A Durham man known for fighting gun violence in the city was found shot to death Sunday in a car on N.C. Highway 55.

Police were called about a suspicious car stopped on N.C. 55 around 5:30 p.m. That's when they found 31-year-old Jamal McClinton Coltrane, who had been shot, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends said they're devastated over the loss. They added that Coltrane was involved in "Bikes Up, Guns down," a group whose mission is to keep people out of violence with dirt bikes.

Friends said the irony of Coltrane losing his life to gun violence was heartbreaking.

"He was just an all-around good guy -- ever since I have known him," described Stephanie Smith, a former classmate of Coltrane. "He was about his kids, he loved his mama ... that's just who he was."

N.C. 55 near Latitude Drive was closed for over 12 hours on Sunday night as police investigated the shooting.

Police have not said if the shooting was a random act or if someone shot Coltrane while he was driving.

"Who would do that to Jamal?" Smith questioned.

Smith said it's a question she's asked herself over and over again as she grieves the sudden loss of Coltrane.

"Me and Jamal went to middle school together at Githens Middle School" she said.

Smith, who lives in Mebane, said her mother told her about the loss.

"It really threw me for a loop, and I just kept saying to myself, 'Jamal, of all people?' It really threw me off," said Smith.

Since the shooting, family and friends have posted tributes on Facebook in Coltrane's honor.

"It has never felt right saying rest in peace to the people you've gone to school with, especially being young, but it's necessary because we are losing each other in mass amounts and mass rates ... it's not right," said Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at 919-560-4440, ext. 29532, or Crime Stoppers at -919-683-1200.