— A high school teacher has been issued a citation for possession of a weapon on school property and resisting a public officer, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Williams, a science teacher at Southern Wayne High School, was carrying a pocket knife on school grounds, which is a violation of policy. A deputy approached Williams during a Southern Wayne High School basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 16, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy asked Williams to move to a more private location and then questioned the teacher about the knife and asked him to hand it over.

"Mr. Williams did not comply," a statement read, "which resulted in physical contact between Mr. Williams and the deputy."

A spokesperson from Wayne County Public Schools said Williams has been suspended with pay. When asked if disciplinary measures will be taken against Williams, WCPS referred the question to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

WRAL News is working to obtain video showing the encounter.