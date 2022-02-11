— Two men were arrested at PNC Arena Thursday night following a scuffle with law enforcement officers, requiring one officer to need multiple stitches for a head wound.

Frank Sutton, 51, who works as an anesthesiologist at Duke Health, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing after he "refused to leave PNC" and resisted an arrest "by pulling away" from a Raleigh police officer, according to arrest warrants.

According to the warrant, Sutton also assaulted a police officer, cutting the officer's head to the degree that he required between 10 to 15 stitches. Sutton's face is bloodied in his mugshot, apparently from injuries suffered in the encounter.

Sutton was asked to leave the concert but refused, documents stated.

A spokesperson from Duke Health said Sutton has worked there since April 2018 but did not comment on how the charges would affect his employment status.

Kenneth Beckham, 52, was charged with assault on a government official/employee, resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing.

Arrest warrants state that Beckham assaulted the same Raleigh police officer, "shoving him" while he was arresting Sutton and pushing the officer off Sutton.

Both men were arrested during the Imagine Dragons concert at PNC Arena. It was not clear what caused the fight.