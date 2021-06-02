— A Wake County sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday morning while serving an eviction notice in Raleigh, sources on the scene tell WRAL News.

Those sources said that the deputy was shot in the hip and described it as a very serious injury.

The deputy was taken to WakeMed where he went into surgery. A large law enforcement presence gathered outside the hospital, and Sheriff Gerald Baker was on his way to be with the deputy's family there.

Radio traffic on Brodcastify, a platform that records law enforcement communication, noted that an AK-47 was likely linked to the suspected shooter. The deputy and suspected shooter's names haven't been released yet.

Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Eric Curry updated the media around 11:30 a.m.

"Around 10:30, dispatch got a call that one of our deputies had been shot," Curry said. "The deputy was executing a civil process and he was shot. We're still determining what occurred before the shooting. A suspect is in custody. There are no other suspects at this time."

Curry thanked all the agencies that responded after taking a moment to pause and gather himself.

Raleigh police are leading the investigation due to the complex being in the city limits. Deputies often serve civil processes such as eviction notices. A tweet from RPD says they're sending thoughts and prayers for a full recovery for the injured deputy.

The incident happened in the River Birch at Town Center apartments, off Old Wake Forest Road, west of Capital Boulevard. Old Wake Forest Road was closed to traffic for about a mile, but has since reopened.

Authorities said no one else was injured, but other gunshots were heard in the neighborhood immediately after the deputy was shot.

Law enforcement officers were asking residents of the apartment complex to stay indoors while their investigation plays out.

"It scares me," said Swaheda Green, who lives nearby. "I worry about my female cousin. She's a police officer. I worry about her because anything can happen."

There was also a sizable law enforcement presence outside of WakeMed.

A suspected shooter was taken into custody, authorities said, but they did not release a name of that person or any charges that person might face.

Raleigh police, Wake Forest police, U.S. Marshall's Service and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were among the responding agencies.