— Multiple people who attended a memorial service and funeral in Chatham County last month have tested positive for coronavirus, county officials said Tuesday.

The memorial service was at Bonlee Recreational Park on July 25, and the funeral was at Emmaus Baptist Church in Pittsboro two days later, officials said.

The positive test results came after the events, but others who were in attendance may have been exposed to the virus, officials said.

Church leaders have told county health officials that everyone who attended the funeral was required to wear masks and sit 6 feet apart. Masks were provided to people who didn't have one, according to the church.

Large gatherings, especially where social distancing cannot be maintained and face coverings are not consistently worn, have led to clusters of COVID-19 cases across the state and country, officials said. People without symptoms can be infectious and spread the virus to others.

Chatham County health officials asked that anyone who attended the memorial service or the funeral to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and stay away from friends and relatives who might be at higher risk from the virus. Officials have contacted people who were in close contact with those who have tested positive and has asked them to quarantine themselves for two weeks and to get tested for coronavirus if they begin to feel sick.

People who need more information can call the public health department at 919-742-5641.