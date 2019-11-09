Update: These deals has ended.

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many area businesses are offering free meals and food discounts, grocery store discounts, free haircuts, free car wash and more on Veteran's Day, November 11 and throughout the week!

The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, but some offers are valid on other days. As always, with offers like these, they are available at participating locations. Not every restaurant or store will be participating so you may want to call ahead to verify your store is taking part in the promotion. Most of the stores and restaurants require that you present some form of military ID or proof of service. Most restaurants require that you dine-in to get the free offers.

Read on for the growing list of over 50 offers. We'll continue to update this list through November 11 as more stores confirm their deals.

My deepest thanks to all who have served and who are currently serving, including my favorite veteran, my dad!

Restaurant Offers

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Veterans, active and retired military will receive a free Patriot’s French Toast and coffee at participating locations on 11/11 at participating locations. See the details on their website.

Applebee's: On November 11th, active duty U.S. military and veterans can enjoy a free meal. The offer is valid or dine-in only with ID. See all the details and the special menu on their website.

Back Yard Burgers: Veterans receive a Free Classic Burger on Monday, Nov. 11 at participating locations. See the details on their Facebook page.

Bartaco: Veterans receive 20% off all food from November 9 to 11 with military ID at participating locations.

Bass Lake Draft House, Holly Springs: They are offering active duty and retired military a free entrée (up to 15.00 in value) and non-alcoholic beverage of your choice. Proof of military service needed to receive the free entrée (military ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, or Veterans Organization Card). Dine-in only. Valid all day on Monday November 11, 2019.

Biscuitville: Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free biscuit of your choice on Nov. 11 with valid military ID or proof of service. Limit 1 offer per person at participating locations. See store for details.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Monday, 11/11, current and former military can enjoy a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr Pepper beverage. Must present Military ID or other proof of service. See the details on their website.

Bob Evans: Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free meal on 11/11 from a select menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only and the beverage is not included. Show proof of military service to receive the offer. See the details and menu on their website.

Bonefish Grill: All active and retired service members with a valid military ID will receive a complimentary appetizer on Monday, November 11th at participating locations.

Boxcar Bar + Arcade: Boxcar Bar is opening early at moon on Veterans Day and offering 10 free game tokens at the door with military ID at all 3 locations (Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro). Additionally, in Durham and Greensboro, they are offering 20% off their entire pizza kitchen menus with military ID. See details on their Facebook page.

Brew n Que: Their locations in Cary and Apex are offering veterans and active military 50% off their meal on 11/11. See the details on their Facebook page.

Bruegger’s Bagels: They are giving away a free bagel and cream cheese with valid military ID on Monday, November 11 at participating locations. No purchase is necessary. The offer is valid for all veterans, active duty service members, reservists and military spouses who show valid military ID. Limit 1 per person.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On November 11, 2019, veterans and present armed services members will receive a small or 10-piece boneless wings (depending on location) and regular fries at participating locations with proof of service. Dine in only. One offer per person. Not valid with any other discounts. See the offer on their website.

California Pizza Kitchen: On 11/11, Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations. Participating customers will also receive a card to redeem for a buy one, get one free pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit November 12-20. See all the details & special menu on their website.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans receive a free Hot Brewed Coffee or Hot Brewed Tea (any size) or any size Cold Press (or hot cold press) valid 11/11/19 at participating locations.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: From Friday, November 8 – Monday, November 11, all Veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters will receive a free order of Calamari with any purchase. Valid ID is required. All restaurants will also offer 10 perfect off to all active and retired service members anytime they visit their local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Chick-fil-A in the Greater Triangle Area: Military veterans will receive a free specified entree at participating Chick-fil-A locations in the Greater Triangle Area on Nov. 11. Veteran's can pick between a Chick-n-Minis from open to 10:30 am or a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from 10:30 am - 10 pm. Veterans will need to present a valid military ID to receive the free entree. See the details on their Facebook page post.

Chili's: Veterans & active military members will receive a free meal on Veterans Day November 11, 2019 at all participating Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants with ID. There is a choice of entrees from a special menu. Beverage not included. See the details on their website.

Cicis: Cicis is offering veterans a free adult buffet with military ID and the printable coupon HERE.

City Barbeque: On Monday, November 11, all veterans and US military will receive a free sandwich, two sides, and a regular beverage all day. See the details on their website.

Cracker Barrel: On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, U.S. Military Veterans and active duty military receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations. See the details on their website.

Daddy D's BBQ in Fuquay-Varina: They are offering Veterans and military a free meal up to $10 on Monday, November 11 with valid ID. They also offer a 15% discount every day. See the details on their Facebook page.

Denny's: All active, non-active and retired military personnel receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on 11/11 from 5 AM to Noon at participating locations. The offer is valid for dine in only with valid military ID or DD 214. See the details on their website.

Fatz Southern Kitchen: Veterans and active military get a free World Famous Calabash Chicken basket on November 11. Fatz will also host Military Appreciation Month in November with a special offer all month long. From November 1 to 30, veterans and active military members will receive 20% off their entrée. See the details on their website.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Dine with a Veteran or Active Duty Service Member on Monday, November 11th and their lunch or dinner is free. Valid ID required. The offer is valid for dine in only. See the details on their website.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: A free menu item card will be given out to Veterans and active-duty military only on Veterans Day, 11/11. This card can be redeemed on any visit through November 30th for the free item. See more details about Freddy's on their Facebook page.

Golden Corral: The annual Golden Corral Military Appreciation Night free dinner will be available on November 11. Military retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves are all welcome. See all the details on their website.

Hickory Tavern: All veterans and active military will receive a free ‘Merica’s Burger on November 11 with military ID. Valid for dine-in only. See the details on their Facebook page.

HMSHost Airport Restaurants: On Monday, November 11, U.S. active-duty military and military veterans with valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger while they dine-in at these two Raleigh-Durham International Airport restaurants: ACC Café (Terminal 1) and Whisky River (Terminal 2). This Pimento Cheeseburger was created by a team of military veterans turned chefs and is solely available for the month of November, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor which supports military families. They offer a year-round 15 percent military discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at HMSHost locations throughout the United States including at RDU. See the details on their website.

Hooters: All Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. See the details on their Facebook page.

IHOP: On Monday, November 11, Veterans and active duty military receive a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 am to 7 pm. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating restaurants. Military ID or proof of service required.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans receive a free doughnut of choice and a free small brewed coffee on Monday, Nov. 11 with valid military ID at participating locations, See their Facebook page for details.

Little Caesars Pizza: United States Armed Forces veterans and active military will receive a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo (including a 4-slice pizza and 20 oz. Pepsi) at participating stores nationwide on Veterans Day. The offer is valid on Monday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with valid proof of service. See the details on their press release.

Logan's Roadhouse: On November 11 between 3 and 6 pm, veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu. Valid for dine-in with proof of service. See the details on their website.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in North Hills: Mason's is offering a free combo to veterans and active military from November 10-12. This includes a drink and either soup or side. They are also offering their year long 10% discount on orders as well. See the details on their Facebook page.

McDonald's in Fayetteville: All active military and veterans who visit a participating Fayetteville McDonald’s lobby and show valid ID or wear a uniform can enjoy a free Extra Value Meal of their choice. According to their press release, the offer is valid at these Fayetteville, NC locations: 5009 Santa Fe Dr., 1942 Pamalee Dr., 3701 Bragg Blvd. , 6779 Raeford Rd., 7770 Good Middling Dr. , 6415 Ramsey St., 2904 Traemoor Village Dr. , 1903 Owen Dr., 207 Murchison, 3000 N. Main St., 2066 Cedar Creek Rd., 542 Grove St., 4115 Raeford Rd., 3075 Legion Rd., 3851 Overhills Rd.

McDonald's in the Triangle: Participating Triangle area McDonald’s restaurants are offering all active military and veterans a free breakfast sandwich all day on Monday, November 11. All military who visit a participating McDonald’s lobby and show valid ID or wear a uniform can enjoy a free breakfast sandwich of their choice. Participating locations include: Zebulon at 141 Wakelon St., Benson at 27 Crepe Myrtle Dr. and 600 E. Main St., Raleigh at 6320 Battle Bridge Rd. , Four Oaks at 6163 US 301, Clayton at 11351 Hwy. 70 W. , Smithfield at 884 W. Market St. , Dunn at 1185 E. Cumberland St. , Garner locations at 1567 Hwy. 70 W. , 50 Glen Rd. , 101 Timber Dr., 110 Carillon Dr. and 5141 Hwy. 42.

Menchie's: Veterans and active military personnel get their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free on November 11 at participating locations. Must present proof of service. See the details on their website.

Metro Diner: Active and retired military will receive 20 percent off with valid military ID on Monday, November 11th.

McCormick and Schmick’s: Veterans and Gold Star parents and spouses will receive a free lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 from a select menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only with valid military ID at participating locations (including Charlotte). See the details and menu on their website.

MOD Pizza: On November 11, 2019, all active military and veterans receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad with purchase of a pizza or salad of equal or greater value when you show your valid U.S. Military, or Veteran ID. Available in-stores only, at participating locations, while supplies last. There is a limit of one per person and cannot be combined with other offers. ​​​​​​See the details on their Facebook page.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active duty service members will receive a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. See the details on their press release.

Olive Garden: On Veterans Day they ware offering all U.S. veterans and active service members a free entrée from a select menu. See the details on their Facebook page.

On The Border: On Monday, Nov. 11, active and retired members of the U.S. military will receive a free meal from a select menu that includes two items served with rice and beans. See the details on their release.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt in Holly Springs: They are giving away a free small cup of frozen yogurt to military on Veterans Day. See their location on their Facebook page.

Outback Steakhouse: From 11/8 - 11/11/19, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders receive a 20% off discount with valid state or federal ID. They also offer a 10% discount every day. See the details on their website.

P.F. Chang's: Veterans and active military receive one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée of lesser or equal value and valid military ID. Eligible entrée purchase does not include salads, daily specials items, any items from the weekday lunch menu or items on the Chang's for Two or Catering menus. Valid for dine-in on 11/11/19, at participating P.F. Chang's restaurants. Limit one offer redemption per table. See the offer on their Facebook page.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans will receive a free hot beverage and breakfast item in stores from November 8 through November 11 through a special offer in their app. See the details on their website.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on November 11 with proof of service. See the details on their website.

Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations with proof of service. See the details on their website.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: On 11/11, all veterans and active military receive a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with a valid military ID at participatig locations. See the details on their Facebook page.

Ruby Tuesday: Former and active duty serve members will receive a free burger or sandwich (up to $14 in menu value) on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations. No coupon is required. See the details on their Facebook page .

Ruckus Pizza, Pasta & Spirits: Veterans & Active Military receive a Free Meal up to $15 (alcohol not incuded) on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019. Show your military ID when ordering to get this offer. See their locations on their website.

Sheetz: On 11/11, veterans will receive a free lunch including a half turkey sub and regular fountain drink. Limit 1 per customer with valid military ID. At participating locations with a car wash, veterans will also get a free $9 wash. According to the e-mail sent to Sheetz rewards members, Proof Of Service includes: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave And Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, Photograph In Uniform, DD214, Citation Or Commendation. Offer only valid for in-store orders.

Shoney’s: Active and retired military receive a free all-you-can-eat breakfast on November 11 from 6-11 am with valid military ID. See the details on their Facebook page.

Smoothie King: On Monday, November 11, military personnel can get a free 20 oz. smoothie of their choice with proof of military ID.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty service members AND spouses will receive a free tall hot brewed 12 oz coffee on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at participating stores and there is a limit of one per customer. See the details on their Facebook event page. Plus, on 11/11, for every brewed coffee you buy, Starbucks will give 25¢ to organizations supporting mental health and well-being for our veterans including Team Rubicon and Team Red, White & Blue. See the details on their website.

TCBY: Veterans and active military receive their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free on 11-11-19. Available at participating locations with valid military ID. See the details on their website.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and Active Military receive a free lunch on November 11 from 11 am –4 pm with military ID. See the offer on their website.

Village Draft House, Cameron Village, Raleigh: They are offering active duty and retired military a free entrée (up to 16.00 in value) and non-alcoholic beverage of your choice. Proof of military service needed (military ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, or Veterans Organization Card) to receive your free entrée. Dine-in only. Valid all day on Monday November 11, 2019.

Waffle House: If you are signed up to get e-mails from their Regular's Club, they sent out an email on 11/11 at noon for a free waffle for Veterans valid on 11/11/19. You have to have the coupon to get the offer, according to their e-mail.

Wild Wing Cafe: On Nov. 11, veterans get 6 wings or nuggets in your favorite made from scratch sauce. Valid for dine-in only. The Raleigh location is participating according to their website. See the details on their website.

Zaxby's: Participating locations are offering anyone in uniform or with valid miliary ID a free Southern TLC fillet sandwich on 11/11/19. The e-mail I received indicates the offer is valid at the Clayton, NC location on Hwy 70. Check with your local Zaxby's to see if they are participating.

Grocery, Drug Store, Retail & Miscellaneous Offers

Food Lion: Active and retired military personnel will receive a 10% off discount on Nov. 11 when you present your military ID and MVP card at checkout. See the details in the weekly ad or at the store.

Harris Teeter: On 11/11/19, active duty personnel and veterans will receive 11% off your grocery purchase when you show a valid military ID and VIC card. The discount applies after all of their coupons and sales have been deducted. The offer excludes alcohol, fuel, tobacco, tickets, gift card, & pharmacy. See the ad or store for details.

Lowes Foods: Veterans receive 11% off your total purchase on November 11 with military ID. See ad or store for details.

Publix: Veterans, active military personnel, and their families save 10% on groceries on Monday, November 11, 2019. This offer excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services. Present a valid ID to receive the discount. See the details and list of valid ID's on their website.

Walgreens: From November 8 – November 11, military get 20% off eligible regular priced merchandise. See ad or store for details.

Amazon: Veterans and Active Military can get a 1-year Amazon Prime Membership for only $79 (reg. $119) when they sign up between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, 2019 at Amazon.com HERE. This offer is valid for both new and existing Prime Members. See at the details at Amazon.com.

Autobell Car Wash: Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free Ride-Thru car wash at all locations of Autobell on Monday, November 11, 2019. See the details on their website.

Carolina Hurricanes: They are giving away 200 free tickets to veterans for the game on Nov. 11 at 7 pm vs, the Ottawa Senators at the PNC Arena. To claim the free tickets, e-mail Jamiew@carolinahurricanes.com with the number of tickets you would like. If there are still tickets available, they will put them at will call for the Monday evening game.

Gabe's: Active duty service members and veterans receive a 10% discount from November 8 - November 11, 2019 with valid Military ID. The offer is valid at all Gabe’s and Rugged Warehouse retail store locations. See store for details.

Goodyear Auto Service: Participating locations are offering military members free car care checks and free tire installation on any purchase. See details on their website.

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can visit a participating Great Clips location on Nov. 11 receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military members who get a haircut at a Great Clips location on Veterans Day will get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Haircut cards are valid through 12/31/19. See the details on their website.

Home Depot: The home improvement store offers a 10% discount to military with valid military ID on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. See your local store for additional details and requirements about discounts offered during the year. More details can be found on themilitarywallet.com .

Kohl's: Thursday, 11/7 through Monday 11/11, Kohl's is doubling their normal military discount for veterans, from 15% to 30% according to military.com. They already offer a 'Military Mondays" program with a 15% discount on Mondays to active military, veterans, and their families.

Lowe's: The home improvement store offers a 10% discount to Veterans every day with valid military ID. See the details of this offer on their website.

N.C. Zoo: From November 9-17, the N.C. Zoo will be offering military free admission with a valid US veterans or military ID at the admission gate. In addition, they are offering $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. See the details on their website.

Target: Target is offering a 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store and online at Target.com from Nov. 3 through Nov. 11, 2019. To receive the discount, you'll need to verify your eligibility and then you will be sent your discount coupon. Head to the Target website HERE for the details on the offer and the form to verify eligibility.

Thanks to veteranbargains.com and military.com for some of the deals on the list above! You can check out both of their websites for lists of national Veterans Day deals.

Feel free to post any other offers that you hear about in the comments section. If you own or work for a business and would like your Veterans Day offer included on this list, please send me an e-mail at saving@smartspendingresources.com.

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them.