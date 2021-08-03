— An Uber passenger died in an early-morning crash along the Durham Freeway on Tuesday.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper told WRAL the crash involved two vehicles heading north. The driver of one vehicle was speeding and hit the back of the Uber vehicle, causing it to hit a guardrail in the median. The person sitting in the back of the Uber vehicle was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the Uber flipped and overturned in the road.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near the Ellis Road exit. The surrounding stretch of the road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The passenger, who has not yet been identified by police, was 26 years old. The drivers involved in the crash had minor injuries. It's not known if charges will be filed.

WRAL is working to learn more about this story.