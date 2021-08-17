  • Breaking

    CDC map now shows all 100 counties in North Carolina have high community transmission of COVID-19 — North Carolina is now one of several states in the southeast U.S. where every county within its borders is considered to have a high level of transmission, according to the CDC. The state reports 2,828 people are hospitalized due to COVID right now, the most on a single day since Jan. 29.

    With days until Wake Co. students return to school, school administrators and parents are far apart on some COVID protocols. — Some Wake County parents aren't happy with the education their children are getting with the current COVID-19 policies in place. On WRAL-TV at 7, Aaron Thomas hears from families who think the school board is overreaching when it comes to guidance for families.

TSA extends to January mask rule for airline passengers

Posted August 17, 2021 5:49 p.m. EDT

By DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.

The TSA briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don't want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The extension, however, was not surprising after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant of the virus.

The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

In recent days, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have reported that the increase in coronavirus infections has caused a slump in bookings beyond the usual slowdown that occurs near the end of each summer.

