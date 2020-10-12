  • Closings

Business

Truck collides with tram in Zurich, 14 people injured

Posted October 12, 2020 7:31 a.m. EDT

A tram that was hit by a truck ist pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Several passengers were injured in the accident. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN — A truck collided with a tram in the Swiss city of Zurich on Monday, injuring 14 people aboard the tram, police said.

The accident happened near the Letzigrund soccer stadium in Switzerland's biggest city. Police said the truck driver apparently was reversing out of a construction site and collided with the passing tram.

The collision ripped a roughly 13-meter (42-foot) gash in the side of the tram. Most of the injuries were light, including cuts and bruises.

