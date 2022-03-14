— Road construction expected to begin on N.C. Highway 42 at U.S. Highway 70 Business Tuesday morning has been delayed one day, according to the Town of Clayton.

The segment of N.C. 42 near the railroad tracks will now be closed beginning Wednesday morning so Norfolk Southern Railway can make improvements to the railroad crossing. The town sent out an apologetic email at 9 a.m., indicating they had no control over Norfolk Southern Railway's actions.

"Unfortunately, we have no control over the railroad or their projects," said a Clayton spokesperson. "We have to rely on the communication they give us. Be assured we did confirm this closure multiple times ... all I can do is I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone."

The closure, which involved multiple detours, is expected to create traffic delays when it happens, and the town advised drivers to plan ahead for changes. Once the railroad work begins on Wednesday, N.C. 42 could be closed between 24 and 36 hours.

The work, which was expected to begin Tuesday and wrap up by Thursday morning, may now linger into Friday.

Instead of closing N.C. 42, Norfolk Southern will close Powhatan Road on Tuesday, the town said, adding, "This has created numerous communication issues for us as one of the detours we created for today involved the use of Powhatan Road."

It was not clear why Powhatan Road would be closed.

The closure caught the attention of drivers as town leaders warned it will severely impeded the flow of traffic in a major thoroughfare.

The Johnston County School District has also warned the closure could impact bus arrival times and carpool routes.

"It is really bad," said Karen Narron, a mother of two. "I take my boys to preschool in the morning. I go that way, I come back, get dressed and go back [that way] to work. It will impact me twice."

The Johnston County School District sent a message to parents that bus arrival times could be impacted and carpoolers should make sure to check out the alternative routes posted. Those delays could now occur Wednesday instead.

Detours will be set up around the project that will take drivers from Front Street, past several subdivisions, on to Robertson Street and then back on to U.S. 70.

The 36-hour closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the railroad crossing.

"The good thing — it is for two days. As long as it is for two days. We heard timelines before that were longer," said Narron.