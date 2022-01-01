— Three Raleigh police officers were assaulted by a suspect during an arrest on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. by the Supreme Raleigh used car dealership in the 3200 block of Capital Blvd.

The officers received minor injuries to hands and knees, according to reports.

Officers were called to the scene originally with the report of a domestic issue between a boyfriend and girlfriend over ownership of a car.

According to the suspect's romantic partner, they were having an argument that escalated until she called the police.

Raleigh police said the man was "uncooperative and combative" once officers arrived on scene.

The boyfriend, who has not been identified, assaulted the officers before getting arrested. Raleigh police said the suspect bit one of the officers on scene.

Sean Whipple, who works at the dealership, said the arrested suspect was a new employee at Supreme Raleigh.