— Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night where five people were hurt, causing three of them to die.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Baymont Inn parking lot on Owen Drive. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man died from his injuries at the hospital. Just before 11:30 p.m., police said a third person died from the shooting and a fifth victim was discovered at an area hospital. The remaining victims are said to have life-threatening injuries.

Several law enforcement vehicles were parked in the parking lot around 11 p.m. as investigators worked to gather details. Part of the parking lot was closed off with crime scene tape.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

WRAL News is working to learn more.