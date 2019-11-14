— The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in the robbery of a convenience store last week where one person was killed.

Officials said Bobby Gene McLean Jr., 19, is from the Selma/Kenly area. He has been identified as one of the multiple suspects. He has a warrant out for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said two men wearing masks entered the Scotchman convenience store, at 12320 N.C. Highway 210 near the McGee’s Crossroads community, at about 1:30 a.m., on Nov. 13, authorities said.

Joseph Bowling, 23, was visiting his mother, who works at the store, and jumped between her and the armed robbers when they demanded her phone, according to his stepfather, Rex Bowling. After he was shot, Joseph Bowling chased the robbers out the door before he died, his stepfather said.

"I felt horrible for the mother and the son," Benson resident Victoria Pittman said.

"That is really scary, it really is. But hopefully they will catch them soon so everybody can feel safe again," nearby resident Cathy Jackson said.

"Not even a couple of months ago, there was something up here at the Hardee’s, too," Benson resident Michell Mustian said. "It's scary to think it’s happened twice in two months and is super-close like that."

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said they believe the two robbers held up Reedy Creek Gas Grocery & Grill, at 9891 N.C. 210, on Tuesday and a Han-Dee Hugo at 401 Benson Road in Garner about a half-hour before the Scotchman shooting.

Two other convenience store robberies occurred early Thursday, one in Raleigh and one in Wilson, that authorities in each jurisdiction are looking at to see if they are also connected to the crime spree.