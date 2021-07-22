— A man arrested in rural southern Virginia late Thursday is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found several hours earlier along Interstate 85 in Vance County.

The woman, later identified as Cierra Jackson, of Richmond, Va., was found at about 3:30 p.m. on a northbound I-85 exit ramp near U.S. Highway 1 with wounds to her left leg and neck, authorities said. Authorities initially believe she had been stabbed, but they said Friday that she had suffered numerous gunshot wounds.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of a possible suspect and vehicle, which was then broadcast to law enforcement across North Carolina and Virginia.

On Thursday night, a man went into a convenience store in Dinwiddie, Va., off I-85 southwest of Petersburg, Va., stripped off his clothes and tried to rob the store, authorities said.

"He was actually taking cash out of the cash register. The store employees had left the store," Major W.B. Knott, of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office, told CNN affiliate WTVR. "[It was] just very bizarre behavior."

The sheriff's office had to use a K9 to help take the robber into custody, authorities said.

Tikeise Kenshaun Johnson, 20, of Richmond, Va., charged with numerous crimes in connection with the robbery.

Knott said investigators were working with the Vance County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Johnson's connection to the woman's death.

Vance County investigators went to Dinwiddie to search for any evidence in the car Johnson was driving, according to WTVR.

No charges have been filed yet in the woman's death.

Lequan Chapman said he saw the woman's body on the road.

"It’s really sad, "it’s very sad," Chapman said. "She was lying on the side of the road covered in blood. Her whole shirt was covered in blood."

Chapman watched as officers attempted to help.

"They flipped her over, did CPR and all that stuff. She wasn’t coming back," he said. "It’s real messed up."