— Around 90% of high school students will experience a sports injury, and more than half of those are preventable, research shows.

A team of Enloe Magnet High School students decided to be part of the solution to those preventable injuries by creating an app that helped education high school students on their sports injuries -- Sports MAN.

MAN stands for Medical Assistance Needed.

The app opens and asks questions like, "What symptoms are you experiencing?" to help give athletes a clear diagnosis.

One of the app developers, Rishir Reddy, said there is an important disclaimer included with the app.

"If there’s a medical professional, you should consult them. This is for emergencies only," Reddy said.

Reddy and his fellow app developer, Likith Solasa, entered their app in the 2020 Lenovo Mobile App Challenge.

More than 5,000 teams from 21 states competed in the challenge.

The competition has been narrowed down to the top five apps. Two student teams from Enloe's Bioscience Academy made it to the finals.

The other app which made it to the top is called AidDHD, an app designed to help children struggling with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The two Enloe teams are a bit worried that their friends will be forced to split their vote.

"We’ve got a lot of people who would like to vote for both of us and everyone only gets a single vote," Solasa said.

Voting for the fan favorite in the Lenovo Mobile App challenge ends on July 13. The winner will be announced July 14.