— On Jan. 9, Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth was shot several times at close range in the line of duty. Ten months later, he finished a 4-mile race.

Ainsworth was “no complaints and all smiles” while finishing the nOg Run Club’s Oktoberfest 4 Miler on Saturday morning, the Raleigh Police Department said on Facebook.

“We are in awe of the progress Officer Ainsworth has fought so hard every day to obtain,” the department added. “We can't thank everyone enough for all of their support since January.”

Ainsworth was following up on a report that a car stolen at gunpoint had been spotted in southwest Raleigh when he was shot in the neck. He then suffered a series of strokes.

In March, Ainsworth's wife told WRAL News that doctors called his recovery remarkable, particularly given the strokes.

“The doctors are amazed by how well he’s recovering,” she said. “They’re saying he shouldn’t be this far, and he is. He’s above and beyond. He’s a fighter.”

Ainsworth was released from the hospital in April.

A Henderson man was charged in the shooting.

Elizabeth Pagano, president of the nOg Run Club, said the group donated $12,325 from its St. Paddy’s 4 Miler to help his recovery.

Group members asked him if he wanted to join the Oktoberfest run when they heard he was running again.