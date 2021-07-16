— It's been more than three weeks since the husband of a missing Sampson County woman was arrested. There's been no sign of Kiara Wiggins, 38, who was reported missing in June. Her husband is in jail and refusing to speak to authorities about her disappearance.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in June he believed that Kiara Wiggins was in danger. The sheriff's office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to Kiara Wiggins' disappearance.

She lived with Carl Wiggins in Roseboro and they were married for 12 years, according to Kiara Wiggins' family.

Carl Wiggins was sentenced earlier this month to two years in prison for charges related to a high-speed chase that crossed through three counties. The chase began in Sampson County and ended in Raleigh on Interstate 40. He's accused of stealing an SUV, then fleeing from police in a stolen car.

He was never charged in connection to Kiara Wiggins' disappearance, though officials believe the stolen SUV is connected to her. There is a chance that Carl Wiggins could be charged in his wife's disappearance, but investigators don't have enough evidence to bring that charge against him.

"We've got to have somebody giving us some detailed information," Thornton said. "You've got to have specific data. Without a missing body, you don't have anything."

Her family is desperate for information about her disappearance. They hoped she would be found alive, but now, they aren't so sure. Her family led a search into areas where Carl Wiggins was known to frequent, but didn't find any evidence of Kiara Wiggins.

Roseboro is a small town surrounded by large patches of wooded areas, with plenty of farm land stretching into different parts of Sampson County.

Anyone with information about Kiara Wiggins’ disappearance is encouraged to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.