Nestlé USA has recalled multiple varieties of Nestle Ready To Bake Cookie Dough due to possible contamination with rubber pieces. The recalled products include break and bake dough packages, rolls of dough and tubs of cookie dough.

According to the recall notice on the Nestle website, the recall includes specific batch codes which were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The recall was initiated after Nestle received reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of the products. "We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue. No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment," the company shared on their recall announcement.

The recall includes the following ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.

The batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Look for the four-digit batch code after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753.

Recalled Product Names

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M'S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M'S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M'S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

If you have any of these products, do not eat them. The company indicates that you should keep your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com. Call 1-800-681-1676 or email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com with any questions or concerns.

See all the details regarding this recall including photos of all the recalled products on the Nestle website.