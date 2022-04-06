— Raleigh is speeding up the time it takes to respond to concerns about speeding drivers on neighborhood streets.

The City of Raleigh attempts as many traffic calming projects per cycle as possible. City employees typically work with the top ranked 10-20 neighborhood from the list of streets approved by the City Council for project coordination. Step 1: Learning about the process Those interested in having a traffic calming project should invite all properties along a street and in the neighborhood to a neighborhood meeting. At the meeting, staff will go further information about the project and answer questions. Following the meeting, residents will receive a ballot asking if they would like to pursue further. Step 2: Initial ballot on whether Raleigh should explore traffic calming options for the street City officials will not construct a traffic calming project without a neighborhoods approval. Once the initial ballot passes the support threshhold, staff will begin working on a unique design for the street. If the ballot fails, the street will be removed from the project list. Step 3: Public comment period Staff will create a preliminary designed based on what they believe address the street's traffic concerns. Street markings will also be done so residents can drive the project get a feel for what it may look like. The markings are not intended to slow cards down but allow residents to see how the project could be laid out. Employees will send a request for comment in the mail. Step 4: Design meeting to give input The design meeting will be the neighborhood's final opportunity to give final input on the project's design. The final design will be presented at the meeting. Meeting attendees will have one final opportunity to make comments and tweak the design. At the end of the meeting, a vote will be held where the design of the project will be approved. Following the meeting, residents will get a ballot asked if the traffic calming project is something they would like to see constructed. Step 5: Final ballot If the final ballot is approved, city employees will present to Raleigh City Council and request authorization for construction. If the final ballot fails, the street will be removed from the project list. Step 6: Projects approved for construction Employees will present the streets to City Council and request authorization for construction. After City Council reviews and approves the plans, employees will initiate the construction process.

The changes should cut the current eight-year wait to see change down to one to two years, city officials said. Currently, 95 neighborhood streets are on the list for traffic calming.

Driving Brentwood Road requires some zigzagging through an obstacle course designed to slow drivers down.

"I think it's helped. Lots of people have complained about it, which I think it's doing its job," said Alex Howard.

Howard must drive through a mini roundabout from his side street onto Brentwood Road. The roundabout plus floating islands that create curves on straight stretches are traffic calming measures city officials have put in place at the neighborhood's request.

"To go through those and stay in the lanes — 25 [miles per hour] is pushing it," said Howard.

City leaders said they're working to accelerate the process.

"There was a lot of, for a lack of a better word, wasted time built into the process," said William Shumaker, the traffic calming administrator for Raleigh

Shumaker said changes to that process include removing the minimum number of neighbors who must approve the project by ballot.

"We've seen a dramatic increase in the number of projects we can get on the ground just by removing that barrier to entry," he said.

"That was really precluding streets and eliminating streets from contention because of neighborhood apathy," said Shumaker.

The city is fast-tracking design and build time by making Brentwood Road the model for future projects

"We're able to dramatically reduce construction costs so we can get more projects with the same amount of money," said Shumaker.

The city is also removing the minimum number of neighbors needed to approve the project by ballot. The city expects to go from completing 7-10 traffic calming projects over two years to doing up to 15-20 a year.

"When a community is asking for help from the city, their problem has already been in effect long enough that people need an immediate solution," said resident Jennifer Fuller.

These traffic calming measures are for streets that have problems with speeding and crashes. The city's also lowered speed limits on a record number of streets in the last year.

"These calming measures are asking everyone to do something different, but it's all for the betterment of the community," said Fuller.