— A family was sound asleep in their home while a fire burned in their attic around 11:30 p.m.

Photos showed flames shooting out of the roof on Spoonlin Court Raleigh.

A pedestrian who happened to walk by saw the flames and ran to the home to let the family know their home was on fire, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

First responders were called and more than 40 firefighters worked to put out the fire. After around 20 minutes, the fire was under control.

The Raleigh family's home was destroyed and four people are now displaced, according to the fire department.