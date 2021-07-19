— Scholastic Inc. has appointed a successor to longtime president and CEO Richard Robinson, who died last month. Peter Warwick, an independent director since 2014 on the children's publisher's board, will begin his new job Aug. 1.

“Dick Robinson built Scholastic into the most admired global children’s book and education business," Warwick, 69, said in a statement Monday. “His devotion to children’s literacy, education, and journalistic integrity was so profound it is ingrained in the culture of the Company. I am deeply committed to continuing to embrace these same principles going forward and build upon the core Scholastic mission while creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Robinson died June 5 at age 84. Son of company founder Maurice R. Robinson, the younger Robinson had served as CEO since 1975 and is widely credited with expanding Scholastic into a global empire, whether through its educational programs and book clubs or such multimillion-selling authors as J.K. Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Dav Pilkey.

Warwick is just the third Scholastic CEO in its century-long history. He is a graduate of the University of Bristol and received a doctorate from the University of York. His previous jobs include CEO of Pearson Professional in London, and COO of the professional division of Thomson Reuters.