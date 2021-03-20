— About 100 people gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday afternoon for a rally that supported police and protested COVID-19 rules in North Carolina.

Among the group were people representing the Proud Boys and REOPEN NC. Speakers voiced opposition toward the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 policies. Those who talked expressed a general pro-law enforcement stance.

Several speakers addressed the crowd in a parking lot through a microphone amid counter protests from a nearby sidewalk. A line of Raleigh police officers separated the groups.

Several men could be seen wearing clothing donning the Proud Boys logo. Earlier this week, four men described as leaders of the Proud Boys were charged in the U.S. Capitol riots.

Several people listening to the speeches carried large American flags. Others had flags supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In 2020, ReopenNC held several gatherings in Raleigh to protest Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders that prevented some businesses from being able to operate. In February, Gov. Cooper ended a nightly curfew designed to limit the spread of the virus and eased other pandemic-related restrictions.

