— Three Edgecombe County children at the center of an Amber Alert on Sunday were found safe, according to authorities.

Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, 11, Orlando Quantrel McNair, 14, and Jayden Lawrence Braddy, 9, were found safe around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The children were taken from a home on Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops. Authorities said they believed the children were with their father, Orlando Quantrel McNair Sr., in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license plate THP-5737.

Authorities said McNair Sr. dropped the children off with a family member who then called police.

On Saturday night, Edgecombe deputies were investigating a homicide on Davistown-Mercer Road where a man was found shot to death. The man's girlfriend, a witness of the shooting, told deputies that McNair Sr. was responsible, prompting investigators to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

McNair Sr. left the home with the children, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement is continuing to search for McNair Sr. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.