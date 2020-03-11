— A registered sex offender was babysitting a child at his Raleigh home last week, according to an arrest warrant.

Christopher Lamont Staton, 46, of 4632 Kilcullen Drive, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of babysitting by or in the home of a sex offender. He was given an $8,000 bond.

According to the warrant, Staton was keeping the child in his apartment on Saturday. The child's age and gender weren't disclosed in the warrant.

Staton has been on North Carolina's sex offender registry since 2008, following his 2002 conviction in Maryland for raping a 10-year-old, according to state Department of Public Safety records.