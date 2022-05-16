— Police are working to learn who killed two people found at a Fayetteville home overnight.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers on Monday around 12:15 a.m. responded to a home in the Creeks Edge townhome community in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive.

The homeowner said he came home to find one man on the floor of his home, and Fayetteville police found a second person shot and killed outside in the backyard.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said it appears a third party was involved.

Although police did not identify the victims, one was named as 33-year-old Marchellous Braddy by family members who spoke to WRAL News. Braddy's two sisters didn't want to appear on camera but said their brother was a good man who didn't deserve to die.

While police haven't released the victims' names, the sisters felt comfortable sharing their brother's name and picture.

An investigation was still underway at noon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Neighbors are being asked to check their doorbell and security cameras for footage that could help identify the shooter.