— A teen suspected of stealing a car Wednesday was hit by the car after jumping from it and trying to flee while the car was still moving, Raleigh police said.

Police said four juveniles were in the stolen car, which first hit a Toyota 4Runner parked near the intersection of North Fisher Street and Booker Drive, a few blocks east of the St. Augustine's University campus, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The stolen car continued on North Fisher Street for a couple of blocks before it crashed again, this time into an electrical box near the June Lane intersection.

Officers patrolling the neighborhood started following the stolen car, and police said one of the juveniles tried to flee while the car was still moving and wound up getting pinned between the car and the electrical box.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she ran outside after hearing the first crash and heard cries for help following the second crash.

"I heard another huge bang following by screams, a small voice going, 'Help me, help me, help me. Somebody please help me,'" the woman said.

All four teens were taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't released information on any criminal charges.

"I just pray for all the people, even the ones who did get in the chase," said Charice Henderson, the mother of one of teens involved. "They’re young. It's a lot of us parents who can’t go out here and correct for what our children do, but we apologize for anything that might have happened if our children were involved."