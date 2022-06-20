— Two Fayetteville homes were damaged when a 15-year-old took a car without permission on Monday and crashed it into the homes.

The teenager was joyriding in his grandfather's car with two other teenagers, police said. While driving, the teenager missed a curb on Candlewood Drive and slammed into two cars and two houses.

The teenager's parents told police the grandfather recently passed away and the family decided to move the car to their home for safekeeping.

No one was home in either house when the crash occurred and no one inside the car was seriously injured.

Police said so far, charges have not been filed.