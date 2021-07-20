— The parents of a 17-year-old shot outside a vape store Tuesday evening told WRAL News their son was likely killed over a girl.

Carlton Damon Jr.’s mother and father were in court Wednesday while 19-year-old Javion Whitfield, who is accused of shooting Damon, faced a judge.

Damon's father said he drove from Richmond, Va., to be in court and that he is still struggling to process what happened.

"This really has thrown me," he said.

Damon Sr. said his son graduated from high school in January and had planned to join the military. He leaves behind two sisters.

"He was going to go into the Air Force and become a pilot," he added. "That was his dream."

Damon Jr. was shot in the parking lot outside the Best Tobacco & Vape store on West Gannon Avenue Tuesday night just after 6 p.m.

When officers with the Zebulon Police Department arrived, they found Damon, who had been shot in the upper body.

Police said Damon ran into the shop for help after being shot. He died later at WakeMed.

Damon Sr. said his son and Whitfield had been fighting over a girl.

"I had spoken to both of them, and I thought whatever I said to them maybe penetrated through at some point," he said. "I guess not."

Whitfield made his first court appearance Wednesday, where a judge said he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted. The suspect's grandmother was also in the courtroom but declined to speak to reporters.