— Deputies are searching for the person who stole thousands of dollars worth of gas from a Cumberland County gas station.

The theft happened on June 17 at the Circle K on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

In total, $11,783 worth of gas was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

As gas prices have reached historic highs, fuel thefts have been reported in other North Carolina cities, including Cary and High Point.