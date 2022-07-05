Local News

Over 11K worth of fuel stolen from Cumberland County gas station

Posted July 5, 2022 10:59 p.m. EDT

Someone pumps gas as gas prices continue to soar across the US during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo taken May 30, 2021.

Hope Mills, N.C. — Deputies are searching for the person who stole thousands of dollars worth of gas from a Cumberland County gas station.

The theft happened on June 17 at the Circle K on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

In total, $11,783 worth of gas was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

As gas prices have reached historic highs, fuel thefts have been reported in other North Carolina cities, including Cary and High Point.

