Over 11K worth of fuel stolen from Cumberland County gas station
Posted July 5, 2022 10:59 p.m. EDT
Hope Mills, N.C. — Deputies are searching for the person who stole thousands of dollars worth of gas from a Cumberland County gas station.
The theft happened on June 17 at the Circle K on North Main Street in Hope Mills.
In total, $11,783 worth of gas was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
As gas prices have reached historic highs, fuel thefts have been reported in other North Carolina cities, including Cary and High Point.