— A senior citizen died and two firefighters were injured in a Cary house fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the home on Dunhagan Place, located off SE Cary Parkway near U.S. 1, before 11:30 p.m.

Neighbors said the woman who lived in the home was in her 90s. They said she was not very mobile but was visited frequently by her in-laws, who live nearby.

The woman's family members had just visited her Monday evening, neighbors said, describing the woman as quiet but "sweet and kind."

The Cary Police Department, which was at the scene to investigate, confirmed to WRAL News the firefighters were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.