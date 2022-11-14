Local News

Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose

A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex.

Posted Updated
Dog leash found in tree
By
Chelsea Donovan
, WRAL reporter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex.
Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.

"It was very uncomfortable to begin with, especially in this day in age," one resident told WRAL News. "We immediately emailed them let them know how we were feeling and asked them what they could do to make us feel more comfortable and safe in our neighborhood. We got a very tone deaf response."

Neighbors find noose hanging from tree at northeast Raleigh apartment

Residents reported seeing the rope in a tree on Sunday, and it wasn't removed until after 9 a.m. on Monday.

A staff member from the apartment's office told WRAL News a member of the maintenance team removed the rope from the tree and discovered it was a dog leash.

Multiple neighbors thought it was a noose.

"That may have been triggering for some people in the community because it wasn't that long ago here in our country, especially in the South, where ... that was used to intimidate people of color," said Gerald Givens, president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

"That's why it's important that ... we're cognizant of our behavior and our reactions to things and that we do as much as we possibly can to be considerate of others."

A member of the apartment staff suggested, "I am thinking somebody left it in the parking lot and a neighborly person put in on a branch so the rightful owner would see it."

So far, no one has claimed the leash or come forward to acknowledge putting it in the tree.

The resident said knowing it was a leash does not change her sense of discomfort.

"It still makes me very uneasy," she said. "It seems like they are just brushing it off. While it may be just a leash, it shouldn't have been hung up like that."

Courtland East Midtown's community manager released a statement, saying, "We take these types of matters very seriously and this behavior is completely unacceptable."

WRAL News reached out to the Raleigh Police Department to see if they are investigating.

Image
1 / 2
Suggest A Correction
Image

Related Topics

 Credits

Chelsea Donovan, Reporter
Sean Braswell, Photographer
Jessica Patrick, Web Editor

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Videos

WRAL Noon News
watch ·
WRAL WeatherCenter Forecast
watch ·
Daytime Pick 3 and Pick 4 Drawing
watch ·
Duke's Elko outlines plan for game at Pitt
watch ·
UNC's Davis previews two home games against Gardner-Webb, James Madison
watch ·

Trending

Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin

Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin

2 teens from Holly Springs, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County

2 teens from Holly Springs, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

Woman killed at bonfire party at Halifax horse ranch, people tried to smuggle 27 guns into event

Woman killed at bonfire party at Halifax horse ranch, people tried to smuggle 27 guns into event

Man accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd to plead guilty to federal gun charge

Man accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd to plead guilty to federal gun charge