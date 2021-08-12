— Officials in the Wilson County town of Lucama are working to recover a decade’s worth of public documents they say were buried in a field outside of town.

Some town leaders are suing the town, accusing them of burying the documents to hide a history of racially discriminatory billing practices.

Whether or not the town is hiding a dark past, the buried documents pose a security risk, with personal information and even social security numbers clearly visible on the unearthed paper.

Local leaders say the effort to recover the documents – and uncover the reason for the burial – is a much-needed step towards accountability in the town.

Officials have pulled thousands of documents dating back to the 1990s out of the ground in an unassuming field -- and there's still more work to be done.

Those leading the charge say it’s a move to protect the people living here - and to find out why this happened in the first place.

Patricia Uzzell, commissioner for the town, said, "This should have never happened. There are buried documents here. The town documents. And that shouldn’t be."

Uzzell says over the past year, the town has recovered thousands of municipal documents that were buried in a field on land leased by the town – most of them dated from the late 90s to 2007.

These aren’t the kind of files you just throw away: there are bank records, checks from the mayor’s office, and even payroll stubs with personal social security numbers on them.

"The townspeople have a right to know that their paperwork, some of the things that they trusted in our hands, is under this ground behind me," said Uzzell.

Up until 2014, state law allowed cities and counties to bury documents – as long as they followed a schedule set by the state and any sensitive information would be destroyed in the process.

But most of these documents are still easily legible, and Uzzell said she believes they were buried as late as 2019.

"We’re your elected officials. What do we have to hide from you?" she said. "And I think it’s crucial that things be known, the people have a right to know what’s going on in their town."

Uzzell stops short of telling WRAL News who she believes buried the documents, and why – but a federal lawsuit has the answer.

Uzzell and three other town employees are suing, accusing the town of destroying public records to cover up discrimination in how non-white residents were billed for and received utilities.

"This should never have happened. The people should know, that’s what I’m trying to do. The people should know," said Uzzell, who is not running for re-election this fall, but says she intends to see this investigation through to the end.

WRAL reached out to an attorney for the Town of Lucama for a response to the allegations, but they said they can't comment on an ongoing court case.

You can see the full lawsuit against the Town of Lucama here.