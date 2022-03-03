— A high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday afternoon at track practice.

Caleb Davis, an 18-year-old Roanoke Rapids High School student, was airlifted to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The assault happened at Manning Elementary School on Park Avenue where the high school students were using the elementary school's track, officials said. Authorities have taken a 16-year-old high school student into custody in connection to the stabbing. The teen was not a part of the track practice, according to police.

Officials say the teen could possibly be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators said they believe the stabbing spawned from a dispute between the two teenagers. On Friday afternoon, authorities said that Davis was in stable but serious condition.

District superintendent Julie Thompson released a statement Friday, saying, while the alleged assault did occur at the track, "there was at no time a threat to elementary students and/or staff."

"I want to commend our coaches, staff, and students on the track team for their quick response and compassionate actions to call 911 and be able to get the student victim help. Our local police, fire, and EMS responded quickly, and once again, I am thankful for their care of us and our district and our close proximity to them," she wrote.

According to Thompson, the district is working closely with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. A team of counselors are at the school Friday to support students and staff.