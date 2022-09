NC residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production

Details Transcript

Chemours, a spin-off of DuPont, is expanding production after letting toxic "forever chemicals" seep into the air, water, and soil. Thousands of North Carolina residents do not have clean drinking water at their homes because of the contamination. Reporter : Liz McLaughlin Web Editor : Mark Bergin

>> NEW TONIGHT, DUPONT AND ITS OFFSPRING COME OR IS DUMPED TOXIC CHEMICALS INTO NORTH CAROLINA, DRINKING WATER FOR DECADES. GONE TO GREAT LENGTHS TO DODGE RESPONSIBILITY. AND TODAY THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS ACROSS 9 COUNTIES WITH CONTAMINATED DRINKING WATER IN THEIR HOMES AND IN MOST CASES COME OR IS IT PAYING TO FIX IT? WRAL, CLIMATE CHANGE REPORTER LIZ MCLOUGHLIN INTRODUCES US TO ONE WOMAN WHO'S FIGHTING BACK. >> TWICE A WEEK, JAMIE DWIGHT PICKS A LOT OF WATER ON MARCH FROM THE SAME CHEMICAL COMPANY THAT MADE HER WELL WATER UNDRINKABLE. >> YOU'RE STEPPING OVER WATER BOTTLES BECAUSE WE HAVE TO LIVE OUT OF A ONE GALLON JOG. IT'S IT'S INSANE THAT WE ARE FORCED TO LIVE THIS WAY. >> AFTER HER FAMILY OF 5 FOUND OUT THERE BEEN TOXIC CHEMICALS IN THEIR WATER FOR YEARS. >> THEY PUT NOT JUST ME AT RISK, BUT MY CHILDREN AND MY GRANDCHILDREN. CHEMICAL PRODUCED 4 MILES AWAY AT THE FAYETTEVILLE WORKS PLANT. THE DUPONT OPENED IN 1971. AND BEGAN DISCHARGING GEN X A SO-CALLED FOREVER CHEMICALS SINCE AT LEAST 1980, IN 2005 DUPONT RECEIVED CIVIL PENALTIES OF MORE THAN 16 MILLION DOLLARS FOR HIDING INFORMATION ABOUT THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF ONE OF ITS CHEMICALS. AND IN 2015, DUPONT MOVED ITS PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS DIVISION INTO A SPINOFF COMPANY. MOORE'S 2 YEARS LATER, RESEARCHERS UNVEIL GEN X CONTAMINATION IN THE CAPE FEAR RIVER AND REGULATORS BEGAN INVESTIGATING A SETTLEMENT IN 2019 REQUIRES COMERS TO CURB CHEMICAL EMISSIONS AND PROVIDE REMEDIATION TO WELL USERS WITH CONTAMINATED WATER MOORE'S HAS SINCE BEEN FINED NEARLY $200,000 FOR MULTIPLE VIOLATIONS AND CURRENTLY THE CAPE FEAR RIVER AND NEARLY 10,000 PRIVATE WELLS ARE CONTAMINATED. PROBABLY THE MOST SIGNIFICANT TOXIC CHEMICAL THREAT THAT WE'RE FACING THESE DAYS COME MOORE'S IS CHALLENGING THE PA'S HEALTH ADVISORY LEVELS FOR GEN X AND OTHER FOREVER CHEMICALS. >> WHICH WERE LOWERED IN JUNE, BUT A NUMBER OF COMMUNITY AND ADVOCACY GROUPS HAVE MOVED TO INTERVENE >> WHAT MORE IS TRYING TO DO IS UNDERMINE THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY'S EFFORTS TO AT LEAST TELL PEOPLE IF THEY'RE BEING EXPOSED TO A TOXIC CHEMICAL CORPS DECLINED INTERVIEW REQUESTS BUT SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT IT'S IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE CONSENT ORDER. >> AND HAS RECENTLY INSTALLED TECHNOLOGY TO STOP MOST OF ITS CHEMICAL POLLUTION. >> OUR QUALITY OF LIFE BEGINS WITH THE QUALITY ENVIRONMENT. THAT'S OUR COMMERCE COMMITMENT. IT'S NOT A MESSAGE THAT RESONATES WITH JAMIE WHYTE WHO'S BEEN WAITING FOR YEARS NOW FOR THE FILTRATION SYSTEM. COMERS IS REQUIRED TO PROVIDE. >> I WANT THEM TO KNOW THAT THEY ARE FAILING US. THEY CLAIM THAT THEY'RE A GOOD NEIGHBOR, BUT I'M SORRY. >> TO ME, A GOOD NEIGHBOR IS BAKING A CAKE, AN TAKING COOKIES AND, YOU KNOW, DOING A BARBECUE. NOT POISONING THEIR WATER. >> FRUSTRATED RESIDENTS DEMANDING ACCOUNTABILITY. MOORE'S ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCTION. LIZ MCLAUGHLIN, WRAL NEWS AND GET A LITTLE BIT MORE ON THIS. COME OR IS IS HOLDING PUBLIC MEETINGS ABOUT THE EXPANSION NEXT WEEK WERE SOME GROUPS ARE PLANNING TO PROTEST? >> THE DEQ APPROVED A PERMIT FOR GROUNDWATER BARRIER ON ON THE WALL AT THE CHEMOURS PLANT AND SOME PEOPLE CRITICIZE THE PERMIT FOR STILL ALLOWING GEN X DISCHARGE INTO THE CAPE FEAR