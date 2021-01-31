— Getting as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus means a lot of people stepping up to help.

One of those is North Carolina State University faculty member Lisa Chang.

"I have several clinics in Greensboro, Durham, Apex. There are clinics in Sanford and Oxford," said Chang.

In her primary job, she is the director of the Technology, Entrepreneurship & Commercialization Program at N.C. State.

She also happens to be a registered pharmacist and spends much of her spare time administering vaccines.

"It can be some really long days [and] long drives to make sure everyone gets taken care of," said Chang.

Coronavirus vaccinations in NC

Some of those long days are spent in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

"This is one small measure and contribution I can make to try to get a little bit of normalcy," said Chang.

Her life in education is never far away -- informing people about the vaccine.

"I also hear from other people who have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, some frustration about the fact that they don't have access to it right now," said Chang.

That's why she said she stays on the road going from city to city.

"I am going to keep volunteering," Chang added.

Chang volunteers through the state and also works with a large pharmacy company to get people vaccinated.