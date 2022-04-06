— Meredith College announced Wednesday that the school will rename Joyner Hall, an academic building named for a man with ties to white supremacy.

“The racist ideas James Yadkin Joyner, who served as a trustee for 55 years, stood for throughout his lifetime, are antithetical to Meredith College’s mission, vision and values,” the announcement, which has already been sent to students, employees and alumnae, read.

According to Meredith College, Joyner was involved with unequal funding for schools based on race. The Meredith Board of Trustees voted in March to rename the building.

Meredith College was built between 1925 and 1926. As part of the school's anti-racism initiative, the Meredith Board of Trustees began working with historians, researchers, diversity consultants and representative faculty, staff and alumnae to review building names in 2020.

Signs with QR codes will also be placed in front of each named building on campus so visitors can read where the name originated.

The new name for Joyner Hall has not been announced.