Police: Man threw woman from third floor balcony of Fayetteville apartment building

A man was arrested Thursday after throwing a woman from a third-floor balcony, police said.

Jessica Patrick
, WRAL senior multiplatform producer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday after throwing a woman from a third-floor balcony, police said.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive, where they saw a man running away.

A witness told police the man threw a woman from a balcony. Police searched around the home before finding the woman 20 feet into the woodline suffering from a severe head injury.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The man was arrested. Police said the two knew each other and called the incident domestic.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Jessica Patrick, Web Editor

