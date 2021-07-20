— A Durham couple has been arrested in connection to a beating and kidnapping that happened near New Orleans on June 27.

Malcom Reed and his wife, Misanda Reed, were charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated kidnapping.

Officers found a man was severely beaten, with a broken leg and a possible broken arm in Kenner, La. The man's wrists and ankles showed signs of being bound.

The injured man told police he was from Houston and was in Kenner to meet with his friend from college, Misanda Reed at an Airbnb.

He was confronted by Malcom Reed, who had a handgun, and he was tied to a chair and interrogated for several hours about his relationship with Misanda Reed. He did not know that Misanda Reed was married, officials said.

The man was beaten with a bat and was cut with a knife while a gun was held to his head, officials said. It appears he was also robbed.

After the beating, he was forced into his vehicle by the couple, and they drove him down the street and dumped him out of his car.

Community members and Linkedin say that Malcom Reed is the owner and founder of the Durham non-profit D3 Community Outreach on Angier Avenue. The photo of Reed on Linkedin matches the mugshot photo from Louisiana officials.

Samuel Jenkins, a local barber, said Malcom Reed was his tenant and he rented space to his outreach program. But he said Malcom Reed left years ago, without much notice.

“It was really frustrating because people starting to come by and say hey have you seen him. I want to get some shirts made,” he said. The non-profit was selling t-shirts, according to posts on D3 Community Outreach's Facebook page.

WRAL News is still working to learn if this non-profit is still active in the community. D3 Community Outreach has been operating for 10 years, according to their website.

“A lot of times, you don’t realize who you effect. You got parents and children who believe in you,” Jenkins said.

The couple was arrested in Durham on July 14 by a U.S. Marshals Service task force and are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.