One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd's murder.

“It gives this office great pleasure ... to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder in that case,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said at briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Walter Adams said Thursday that authorities anticipate there will be more arrests in the case. Citing the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office did not take any questions on Thursday afternoon from media members.

"We urge the public to come forward with any additional information they may be able to provide us," Adams said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748. Adams said the lines are open 24/7.

Adams has "headed the investigation," according to Wake County Sheriff's Office public information officer Eric Curry.

“We are not going to stop until we bring these individuals to justice,” Baker said.

Tap to watch: Wake County Sheriff's Office held Thursday afternoon briefing on the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd

Arturo Marin-Sotelo makes first court appearance

On Thursday afternoon, Marin-Sotelo made his first appearance in court. He asked for a court-appointed attorney. Judge Damion McCullers appointed a a capital defender.

If convicted, Marin-Sotelo faces sentencing of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to McCullers.

The assistant district attorney asked authorities to hold Marin-Sotelo without bond until the next court date, which is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

On Thursday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman was asked whether authorities would pursue the death penalty against Marin-Sotelo.

"That is very much something that we, as the state, will be looking at the evidence in this case and reviewing that and making the determination, I would anticipate that they'll be an announcement some time in the next 90 days," Freeman said.

Freeman said authorities expect another person to appear for a first court appearance with a murder charge.

Baker and several Wake County deputies attended Marin-Sotelo's court appearance on Thursday.

Ned Byrd's family: A rollercoaster of emotions

Walter Penney, Byrd's uncle, reacted to the Thursday's news about Marin-Sotelo's murder charge.

"We are happy. It's a rollercoaster, so to speak," Penney said. "We are happy in moments [and] sad in others.

"The end result is we are still missing our nephew."

Penney expressed his thanks to the investigator.

"This is bittersweet," Penney said. "We were hoping over the past couple days [that] this would happen, and it has and law has prevailed."

Deputy Ned Byrd found shot in wee hours of Aug. 12, 2022

A series of calls on night the night of Aug. 11 brought Byrd and his K-9 partner to a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of the Wake County, according to Baker.

Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. on Aug. 12. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.

Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into custody Tuesday in Burke County, west of Wake County, for questioning in the killing of Byrd. A cousin of the two men told WSOC-TV that they are brothers.

WSOC-TV reported that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled over the two men during two separate traffic stops along Interstate 40. The station reported that federal marshals took the two men into custody.

Burke County reporters shouted questions to the men as they were taken in for questioning, but they offered no response.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Marin was in federal custody, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have moved Marin to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Truck linked to Deputy Byrd's death found in Winston-Salem

On Thursday, Baker confirmed authorities found a truck connected to Byrd's killing. Late Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy had been located and picked up in Winston-Salem.

"We are working on some very, very necessary other components to this case, and so the work continues," Baker said Thursday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office had been looking for a white truck connected to Byrd's death, but the truck that was found had been been spray-painted red.

The North Carolina Sheriff's Association announced Monday the organization is offering $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Byrd.

Deputy Ned Byrd's funeral, procession to be held Friday

Byrd is the seventh law enforcement officer shot in the line of duty in North Carolina in the last three weeks.

At 11 | Deputy Ned Byrd remembered WRAL will livestream the funeral service for Deputy Ned Byrd at 11 a.m. Friday. You can watch in the WRAL News app.

Funeral arrangements for Byrd have also been announced. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Funeral Home at 7209 Glenwood Ave.

Byrd's funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church at 6339 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department will shut down Glenwood Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the road closure, Byrd's casket will be placed on a Caisson led by State Highway Patrol's Caisson Unit to be transported to Providence Baptist Church. Members of the sheriff's office will serve as pallbearers.

Following the service, law enforcement will follow the hearse carrying Byrd's remains to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 Saint Mary's St.