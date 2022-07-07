Local News

Man catches record-breaking fish near Ocean Isle Beach

Posted July 7, 2022 8:43 a.m. EDT

Credit: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries

Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina — A fish caught near Ocean Isle Beach in June may break a world record for size, according to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.

Edward J. Tait of Little River, S.C., caught the 3-pound fish on June 30. The Graysby Grouper (Cephalopholis cruentata) was 17 inches long and had a 13.5-inch girth.

It broke a state record and may also break a world record, as it is larger than a fish caught off Texas in 1988, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced.

The previous state record for a Graysby Grouper was a 2.3 pound fish caught offshore of Masonboro Inlet on May 31.

Tait will apply to the International Game Fish Association for certification of the fish as the All Tackle World Record.

