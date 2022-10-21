Local News

'Lynn is getting stronger': Hedingham shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital

Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner, the only victim still in the hospital recovering from the Oct. 13 Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people, is getting stronger, family members posted.
The update from her family on a GoFundMe page came 11 days after the shooting.

"Every day Lynn is getting stronger. Please send prayers that her medical team is able to completely wean her from the ventilator," loved ones wrote.

Family and friends have been by Gardner's side day and night.

The 60-year-old had jaw surgery Friday morning and remains in the ICU.

Gardner’s niece was out of town when she heard the news about a mass shooting in her aunt’s neighborhood.

“That is a really good neighborhood my kids walk down that street,” said Tasha Moore, who rushed to Raleigh to be by her side. “I saw my aunt and I immediately wanted to know what happened."

Gardner was visiting a neighbor when she was gunned down in the driveway. She was rushed to WakeMed with serious injuries. Over the last week, she had several surgeries and is still fighting for her life.

“She’s going to make it,” Moore said.

Her niece says she is somewhat aware.

“She is looking at me. She knows I’m here. She knows I’m in the room. She knows I’m not going anywhere, so she’s responding."

Lynn has a long road to recovery, but she’s far from alone.

“I am processing it. I’m just gonna keep the faith continue to pray and tell you what my aunt would say - this too shall pass,” said Moore.

There's no word yet on when Lynn will be released. For now, the focus is just on her recovery. The family thanks everyone for all the well wishes.

Leslie Moreno, Reporter
John Rector, Photographer
Ryan Bisesi, Web Editor
Jessica Patrick, Web Editor

