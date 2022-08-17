— A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week.

Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.

"Operating on Martin Street for more than a decade and being an important part of Downtown Raleigh has brought us more joy and fulfillment than we could have dreamed. We have evolved over this time and feel so proud of becoming a part of this community," Kumar and husband Paul Siler, who co-own the restaurant, wrote in a social media post Wednesday. "Operating through the pandemic over the last two years, has shown us the potential of this amazing space, and we look forward to ushering in its reinvention."

Garland's last day of regular service will be Aug. 27. Owners plan to host pop-up dinners, shows and other events at Martin Street in the near future.

"Our priority has always been to take care of our incredible staff, the many local purveyors, and our guests who we have had the pleasure of welcoming into our spaces. We will continue to be dedicated to our local foodways, a healthier food and beverage industry, the arts, and our community in our next incarnation(s). Thank you for supporting us, and we look forward to our next chapter," owners wrote.

Kumar said the next step is a partnership with Anisette Sweet Shop on Bickett Boulevard. Their collaborative full concept is expected this winter or early 2023.

Kumar, who is in the band Birds of Avalon with her husband, was most recently a finalist for James Beard Foundation Award for Best Southeast Chef. The honor went to Durham's Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood.

In March, Kumar spoke to U.S. Senators about the need to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.