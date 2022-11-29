Local News

'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health

The moms who are at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday traveled from all over the state to offer unlimited hugs, comfort, listening ears and a lot of food as well. The parent rally was born in 2021 after a really difficult year between COVID and a number of suicides on campus.

Posted Updated
By
Sarah Krueger
, WRAL Durham reporter
N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moms traveled to campus on Tuesday to do what they do best for students: Offer love, listen and provide lots of food.
The parent rally started in 2021 when moms wanted to do something to show their support for students dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and after several student suicides.

“I was shocked how much the students appreciated it,” said mom and organizer Martha Hocutt.

The 2022-23 school year has also been heavy with 13 reported sex crimes this semester on the Chapel Hill campus.

“I think the campus climate, in general, has been really tough in my four years with COVID, the sexual assaults [and] a lot of stuff,” UNC senior McKenzie Martin said.

Hocutt drove two hours from the Charlotte area to attend Tuesday’s event.

“We realized after the first one how badly these kids needed it,” Hocutt said.

Hocutt explained how current conditions for students are much different from her own experience decades ago.

“The hugs, the tears, the stress they're under, the anxiety, it's completely different than anything my generation went through,” Hocutt said.

Hocutt said mothers by nature are caregivers.

“Maybe you don’t have parents who support you and that’s ok too. I’ve got you,” Hocutt said. “That’s why I’m here.”

On Tuesday, mom and organizer Martha Hocutt drove two hours from the Charlotte area to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus for the parent rally event.

Martin said it was comforting for the parents to show support.

“It's just one of the hardest times of the year, being in finals, and you've come back from the holidays, and everyone is feeling a little homesick,” Martin said. “So, having the moms out here is so comforting.”

Martin also attended last year’s event.

“Anyone's mom can kind of feel like your mom,” she said.

UNC freshman Ava Bledsoe said she appreciated the support from the moms.

“I think this is so sweet, especially with finals coming up,” Bledsoe said. “It's my first finals as a college student.

“It really shows how much they care about us and our health and wellbeing.”

Hocutt said they’ve gotten great feedback from students, and heard several times how much they appreciated a mom hug.

“They just needed to be reminded that we love them and we see you,” Hocutt said.

Image
1 / 2
Suggest A Correction

Related Topics

 Credits

Sarah Krueger, Reporter
Vinnie Boccanfuso, Photographer
Mark Bergin, Web Editor

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Videos

Giving Tuesday: Supporting local organizations that help our community
watch ·
Gov. Cooper supports electric vehicle push for schools, commercial transportation
watch ·
Raleigh 100-year-old still volunteers as a reader with the North Carolina Reading Service
watch ·
Holiday shopping return policies
watch ·
WRAL WeatherCenter Forecast
watch ·

Trending

Collective promises $25K for NC State scholarship football players for charitable work

Collective promises $25K for NC State scholarship football players for charitable work

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Ohio State is 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC

Ohio State is 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC

All-ACC football teams announced, UNC's Maye named first team QB

All-ACC football teams announced, UNC's Maye named first team QB

Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge

Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge