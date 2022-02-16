Kaitlyn Lincoln recently stopped for a fill-up that nearly cleaned her out. "It was $40, no $55," she said. "That is too much for the whole car.

Gas prices have been on a steady rise. The average price of a gallon of regular in North Carolina Wednesday was $3.39, according to AAA. Just in the last week, that is up nine cents. Still, North Carolina prices are running below the national average which is more than $3.50 a gallon.

The rising price of gas at home is a factor of the tensions in eastern Europe.

Economist Mike Walden said, "A war in Ukraine, and how the West reacts, creates a lot of uncertainty in the world. Could the U.S. and Russia get a in shooting war?”

While Russia is not a major oil supplier to the United States, that country is important to others in the global market.

While Ukraine hunkers down in face of the Russian threat, across the United States, as people feel more safe and COVID-19 cases drop, more people are going out, increasing the need for gas.

“People have more money to spend. They are out doing more things. They are driving more," Walden said.

Oil production, curbed at the beginning of the pandemic, takes a while to generate the supply to meet that demand, he said.

“As the world economy continues to grow, production in countries like ours will gradually increase, so I think there is room to be optimistic," he said.

That is good news to drivers like Lincoln.

"There is not as much money to go and have fun, so I am staying home more often, kind of doing nothing on the couch sometimes,” she said.

Walden said he expects the Federal Reserve Bank to act soon to try and ease inflation while being careful to avoid triggering a recession.