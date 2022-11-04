Local News

'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

Eziya Bowden, 16, explained to WRAL News why she jumped out of a moving car.

Posted Updated
By
Leslie Moreno
, WRAL reporter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride.

Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.

“I had to figure out how to get out of this car,” Bowden said.

Bowden said she cried and yelled, but the driver wouldn't let her out. She finally got the door open and jumped at 7300 Fox Road.

“I think if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have made it back home. That’s why I did it,” Bowden said. “Something told me to go (jump). I feel like it saved my life.”

Bowden said she woke up in the hospital with injuries to her face, arms, back and legs.

“I know this is real and i know that it happens," Bowden said. "I never knew this could happened to me."

Bowden said nine times out of 10, your gut instinct is right.

"I would not wish this on my worst enemy," Bowden said. "Just stay safe."

Lyft issued a written statement on Friday to WRAL News.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is deeply concerning. We've been in touch with the rider's family to offer our support, have removed the driver's access to the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation,” the statement read.

Image
Suggest A Correction
Image

Related Topics

 Credits

Leslie Moreno, Reporter
Sam Blevins, Photographer
Mark Bergin, Web Editor

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Videos

WRAL Morning News
watch ·
WRAL WeatherCenter Forecast
watch ·
Daytime Pick 3 and Pick 4 Drawing
watch ·
1A volleyball state championship press conference: Union Academy vs. Perquimans
watch ·
Pet of the Day: Nov. 5, 2022
watch ·

Trending

Duke becomes bowl eligible with win over short-handed BC

Duke becomes bowl eligible with win over short-handed BC

North Carolina horse to compete Saturday in Breeders' Cup

North Carolina horse to compete Saturday in Breeders' Cup

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Stella Kermes wins 4A girls cross country title, leads Cuthbertson to team championship

Stella Kermes wins 4A girls cross country title, leads Cuthbertson to team championship

North Iredell beats J.H. Rose in 5 sets to claim 3A volleyball title

North Iredell beats J.H. Rose in 5 sets to claim 3A volleyball title