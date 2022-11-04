'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride.

Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.

“I had to figure out how to get out of this car,” Bowden said.

Bowden said she cried and yelled, but the driver wouldn't let her out. She finally got the door open and jumped at 7300 Fox Road.

“I think if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have made it back home. That’s why I did it,” Bowden said. “Something told me to go (jump). I feel like it saved my life.”

Bowden said she woke up in the hospital with injuries to her face, arms, back and legs.

“I know this is real and i know that it happens," Bowden said. "I never knew this could happened to me."

Bowden said nine times out of 10, your gut instinct is right.

"I would not wish this on my worst enemy," Bowden said. "Just stay safe."

Lyft issued a written statement on Friday to WRAL News.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is deeply concerning. We've been in touch with the rider's family to offer our support, have removed the driver's access to the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation,” the statement read.