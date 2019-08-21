— A Holly Springs family is close to their goal of visiting all 41 of North Carolina's state parks within one year.

They took on the "passport challenge," which helps adventurers learn more about the state. The passports are just for fun -- especially for the kids.

Every chance they get, the Robbins hit the road with passports in hand. Dad and videographer Tim Robbins keeps a YouTube and Instagram diary of their journeys.

"We get a lot of comments from people who don't realize there's this passport system in North Carolina, and it's totally free," Tim said.

The Florida natives moved to Holly Springs six years ago and took on the challenge to learn more about their new home state. For every 10 passport stamps they get at different parks, they earn prizes like notebooks, pens, gift cards and patches.

Mom Julie Robbins highly recommends the experience, even without the passport challenge. "We're already an outdoorsy kind of family -- we like going, hiking, we like being outside," she said. "I don't care if it takes you 10, 15 years. It's just a fun adventure to do."

The family has seen coastal beaches, piedmont forests and and mountain top vistas. So far in 2019, they've visited 31 state parks. If they visit all 41 in a year, they get a special prize pack.

The Robbins have yet to get a passport stamp from the state park closest to their home -- Jordan Lake. They said they're saving that visit for last.

You can learn more about North Carolina's Parks Challenge online.