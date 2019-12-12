— It's that time of the year when porch pirates are on the prowl looking to steal precious packages. So the actions of a UPS driver caught on camera were all the more impressive to Sampson County homeowner Latoya Price.

When she watched the video from her doorbell camera, Price saw the extra effort Vince Talley made on Wednesday to protect her new TV.

"It really meant a lot to me, because I do see all of the negative from their job," she said.

Talley thinks to conceal the package so it doesn't become easy prey. He takes the extra time to put the TV down low. Then he moves a large planter in front of it and adds a little more camouflage using a wreath.

Before he heads back to his truck, he gives it one more look to make sure it's not too visble from the street.

"Vince had put my TV on the porch," Price said. "He moved my furniture around to hide it (and) put my little wreath in front of it to make it look like it was kind of part of my Christmas decorations that I was putting up. That went a long way."

Talley says he treats every package like he's delivering to himself.

For him, it's simple. "Well for one reason, that's the method that we're taught at UPS," he said. "Second: Integrity. it's doing the right thing when you really don't know that somebody's watching."

When Talley returned for another delivery on Thursday, Price got to thank him in person.