— Raleigh residents and social media sleuths are working to solve a mystery and return World War II dog tags found in Tuscany, Italy, to their rightful owner in Raleigh – or to any surviving family.

It began when Luca Gattel, a metal detector from Italy, found military dog tags with the name Thomas L. Vaughn, Jr. The address on the tags links to an Evelyn Vaughn in the Cameron Court Apartments, which still stand in Raleigh today.

"I'd like very much to give this medal back to the family of this soldier," posted Gattel. "Can you please help me?"

Immediately, local history and genealogy lovers rushed to Ancestry.com to dig for military records and personal information, working to solve the mystery of who owned these dog tags, uncover the story of how they were lost and perhaps even reunite them with his family.

Gattel believes he has found Vaughn's wife: Colleen Cotten Vaughn, who died in 2004 according to an obituary printed in the News & Observer. She was 84 when she died. In 1949, she married a man named Thomas L. Vaughn, Jr., who was a WWII veteran and recipient of both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He died in 1953, just four years after they were married.

According to her obituary, the couple had no children, but she had many beloved nieces and nephews – perhaps the ones who would receive Vaughn's WWII dog tags if they can be found. The obituary lists her surviving brothers, nieces and nephews by name – meaning if this is the correct Thomas L. Vaughn, Jr., then surviving kin could perhaps be found.

Several family members are listed, but the local ones are: Frankie McGee of Knightdale, Danny Cotten of Fuquay-Varina and Johnny and Marty Cotten, both of Raleigh.

Colleen Cotten Vaughn was also an active member of Forest Hills Baptist Church in Raleigh.

An article from 1942 mentions Vaughn as being stationed at Camp White in Oregon, with his parents living in Cameron Court Apartments at the time.

Vaughn's 1953 obituary also mentions Cameron Court Apartments, meaning it's likely the same man. Vaughn died in Rex Hospital, but it doesn't say how. He was buried in Montlawn Memorial Park, and it confirms his wife was Colleen Cotton Vaughn, but spells her name slightly differently than previous articles. He was only 34 years old when he died.

Already hundreds of people have commented and shared, working to find Vaughn's family and uncover more of the story behind these WWII dog tags – and maybe finally have them return home to Raleigh.

Can you help find Vaughn's family?

If you knew Vaughn or his wife or have historic updates to add to this story, please contact WRAL's Hidden Historian at hleah@wral.com.